Stoltenberg assures Zelensky of NATO's support amid escalation in Donbas Tuesday, April 6, 2021 10:00:00 AM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid Russia's military build-up along Ukrainian borders, said Stoltenberg on Twitter.

"I called President Zelensky to express serious concern about Russia’s military activities in and around Ukraine & ongoing ceasefire violations. NATO firmly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty & territorial integrity. We remain committed to our close partnership," Stoltenberg wrote.

“During the conversation, Zelensky informed Stoltenberg about Russia's military buildup along the Ukrainian borders and Russia’s increased readiness for offensive actions,” Zelensky’s press service reported. Zelensky also spoke about the escalation in the territories of the Donbas which are not controlled by Kyiv.

"In recent weeks, we have seen a very dangerous trend towards an increase in the number of ceasefire violations by the Russian occupying forces and the number of Ukrainian defenders killed," the President said.

Zelensky added that "Russia cannot be stopped by reforms alone. Membership in NATO is the only way to end the war in the Donbas. The Membership Action Plan will be a real signal for the Russian Federation."

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ruslan Khomchak, during his speech in the Parliament, reported that Russia is amassing troops along Ukrainian borders.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s General Directorate said that Russia is ready for large-scale provocations, in particular, to attack deep into the territory of Ukraine.

