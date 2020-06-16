Stoltenberg: Hungary continues to block Ukraine-NATO meetings Tuesday, June 16, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Hungary continues to block the meetings of the Ukraine-NATO commission, said NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a briefing in Brussels, reports Evropeyska Pravda.

According to him, Hungary continues to block the commission's meetings despite the fact that the Alliance has granted Ukraine the Enhanced Opportunities Partner status. It was reported that the decision on granting Ukraine the new status was taken by consensus. This means that Hungary also gave its consent.

NATO Secretary General noted that the issue of Hungary blocking these meetings has not yet been resolved. At the same time, Stoltenberg stressed that Ukraine has proved that it can be a valuable partner of NATO.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Budapest would block Ukraine's membership in NATO until Kyiv "restores the rights that ethnic Hungarians had before the language law came into force”.

