Stoltenberg: Russian troops in Transnistria violate Moldova's territorial integrity Wednesday, December 2, 2020 2:02:00 PM

The presence of the Russian military in Transnistria is a violation of Moldova's territorial integrity, stated NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference in Brussels, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"Russia illegally annexed Crimea. It continues to destabilize eastern Ukraine. Russian troops are in parts of Georgia and Moldovan Transnistria. This is a violation of Moldova's territorial integrity, and it is another example of how Russia very often fails to comply with international law," Stoltenberg said after the first day of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers online.

He added that NATO values cooperation with Moldova, which is a partner of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Earlier, Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO should strengthen its presence in the Black Sea in response to the increased Russian military buildup in the region.

Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said that she will seek the withdrawal of the Russian Task Force from Transnistria. The Russian Foreign Ministry, commenting on Sandu’s statement, called it an attempt to undermine efforts for a peaceful settlement in the region.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.