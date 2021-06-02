Sudan refuses to allow construction of Russian naval base Wednesday, June 2, 2021 10:00:33 AM

Russia's hopes for establishing a naval base in Africa, the first since the end of the Cold War, seem to be fading away.

Sudan decided to review the agreement, which was concluded in November 2020 and allowed Russia to open a naval logistics facility in one of Africa's poorest countries, where repairs and resupply, including nuclear submarines, could take place.

The treaty on military-technical cooperation was concluded by the previous government and was never ratified by the Legislative Council of Sudan, Muhammad Usman al-Hussein, Chief of Staff of the Sudanese Armed Forces, told Blue Nile TV.

"We are in the process of reviewing the agreement signed between the former government of Sudan and Russia regarding the Russian military project on the Sudanese Red Sea coast," RIA Novosti quoted him as saying.

"The agreement can be continued if we find the benefit and benefit for our country," al-Hussein said.

Sudan suspended the agreement on the construction of a Russian naval base in late April. The Russian Embassy in Khartoum and the Russian Foreign Ministry then strongly denied this information.

The decision to suspend the agreement was taken by the Sudanese authorities amid the warming relations with the United States. On May 19, the U.S. Treasury Department announced that it was finalizing the procedure for removing Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

This process was officially initiated in December last year. The U.S. Treasury Department's formal decision lifts restrictions on financial transactions with Sudan, as well as allowing unhindered supplies of agricultural products, medicines and medical equipment.

