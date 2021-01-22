Syria accuses Israel of another air strike on its territory Friday, January 22, 2021 5:00:49 PM

The Syrian state news agency Sana reports that in the early hours of Friday, January 22, the country's air defense forces repelled an attack by the Israeli Air Force on targets in Hama governorate.

The agency reports that Israeli aircraft launched a missile attack on Syrian territory while in Lebanese airspace. According to the agency, most of the missiles were destroyed by Syrian air defense forces, but "some reached the target."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports that five targets belonging to pro-Iranian militias and Lebanese Hezbollah militants were completely destroyed by the airstrike.

SOHR also noted that four people, including one child, were killed and another was seriously injured as a result of the actions of the Syrian air defense forces. According to SOHR, one of the Syrian rockets hit an apartment building on the outskirts of the city of Hama.

