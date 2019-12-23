Syria accuses the US of drone attacks on oil refineries Monday, December 23, 2019 4:00:00 PM

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said the Americans attacked oil refineries in the Homs province with drones. The attack, according to him, took place four days ago.

“The United States, using its illegal military base in Al-Tanf, sent unmanned aerial vehicles to Homs and carried out airstrikes on oil refining infrastructure," he said before the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On December 21, the oil refinery in Homs and al-Rayan Gas station in the center of the country were attacked with drones. A day earlier, the Syrian army reported that several attacks in the Idlib and Aleppo provinces had been repelled. According to Syrian officials, the attackers belonged to various militant groups. Three Syrian soldiers were killed and 25 others were wounded in the clashes.

