Syria blames Israel for airstrike on Homs province

On Tuesday evening, a missile strike hit military installations in the eastern part of Syrian Homs province, as reported by the Arab media, including the Syrian government’s news agency Sana.

According to Sana, the Syrian air defenses, deflecting "the Israeli aggression in eastern Homs, shot down some of the missiles before they reached their targets."

Translated from the veiled language of Syrian propaganda, this means that most, if not all, missiles hit the targets.

According to the Lebanese press, the strike hit a military airfield. This could be the famous T4 airbase located between the cities of Homs and Palmyra. The base houses Iranian facilities including those which train the militants to equip and launch drones into Israeli territory. This is the base that has often been bombed by "unknown air forces" over the past few years.

The Israeli authorities have not commented on the Syrian reports and have not confirmed Israel’s involvement in the attacks.

