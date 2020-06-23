Syria claims to have thwarted drone attack on Latakia province Tuesday, June 23, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Syrian Air Defense (Air Defense) repelled a drone attack over the city of Jableh in the west of the country, reported the Syrian state-run agency SANA.

According to SANA, the air defense systems also destroyed several missiles over the Homs province. According to the agency, the attack was carried out from the territory of neighboring Lebanon.

In early June, Syrian air defenses repelled an Israeli missile attack on Hama province.

Late last year, militants used drones to attack Russia's Khmeimim airbase in Syria. However, the air defenses detected the drones and repelled the attack. No one was injured as a result of the incident, and the airbase continued to operate.

