Syria deploys Shilka, Gvozdika and T-72 in fight for Idlib Thursday, February 27, 2020 1:01:07 PM

The Syrian government army has deployed a Shilka self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon system, a Gvozdika howitzer and a T-72 tank in the southern part of the Idlib province. The vehicles were caught in a video published by the Ruptly agency and shared on Twitter.

According to the latest figures, the Syrian regime forces and the Iranian forces allied with them have lost 16 BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, three Shilkas, seven self-propelled howitzers and 14 tanks, including one T-90, in Idlib in February.

The Syrian military is currently fighting against the armed opposition and pro-Turkish militants near the city of Saraqib, which was taken by the army at the start of February. After clashes on February 20, the opposition managed to breach the Syrian army’s defenses near the village of Nayrab and capture it. According to Syrian sources, the opposition’s control of the village is only temporary due to the activity of Russian aircraft.

Between January and February, the Syrian army captured nearly half of the Idlib de-escalation zone, leaving the Turkish observation points behind it. Ankara was outraged by the advancement of regime forces. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that, if the Syrian troops have not withdrawn by the end of February, the Turkish army will begin a military operation. Russia, which supports Damascus’s actions in Idlib, has tried to resolve the conflict through negotiations, but the two sides have been unable to reach an agreement.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.