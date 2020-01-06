Tehran: Suleimani was a key figure in cooperation with Russia Monday, January 6, 2020 2:05:29 PM

The assassinated Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, was a key figure in Russia-Iran relations, said Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader for international affairs, during the funeral ceremony, as cited by Al-Alam TV channel.

Ali Akbar Velayati said that the commander of the Al-Quds unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) "was a key figure in our bilateral partnership with Russia and was very respectful of Russian President Vladimir Putin."

The farewell ceremony for the general was held today in Tehran. Millions of people took part in it. Tomorrow Soleimani will be buried in his hometown of Kerman.

Suleimani was killed by a U.S. missile airstrike on January 3 near Baghdad airport. Eleven other people were killed along with him.

After the general's death, the situation in the Middle East escalated. Iraq demanded the withdrawal of American troops from its territory. Iran promised Washington a worthy response.

