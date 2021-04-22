Three military cargo planes from U.S., Canada and UK land in Ukraine

 Thursday, April 22, 2021 2:00:00 PM

Between April 19 and April 21, three heavy transport aircraft of the U.S. Air Force, Great Britain and Canada delivered military cargo to Ukraine, reported Interfax-Ukraine with reference to the data of Western air traffic observers.

A military transport aircraft C-130J Hercules arrived from Stuttgart, where the headquarters of the U.S. European Command is located. A RAF Bae 146-200 delivered military cargo from the UK. Another heavy cargo plane  C-17 Globemaster III of the Canadian Air Force landed in Lviv after a transatlantic flight.

Air observers also recorded a flight from the U.S. to Lviv by an Omni Air International aircraft that provides charter services to the Pentagon.

