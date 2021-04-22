Three military cargo planes from U.S., Canada and UK land in Ukraine Thursday, April 22, 2021 2:00:00 PM

Between April 19 and April 21, three heavy transport aircraft of the U.S. Air Force, Great Britain and Canada delivered military cargo to Ukraine, reported Interfax-Ukraine with reference to the data of Western air traffic observers.

A military transport aircraft C-130J Hercules arrived from Stuttgart, where the headquarters of the U.S. European Command is located. A RAF Bae 146-200 delivered military cargo from the UK. Another heavy cargo plane C-17 Globemaster III of the Canadian Air Force landed in Lviv after a transatlantic flight.

Air observers also recorded a flight from the U.S. to Lviv by an Omni Air International aircraft that provides charter services to the Pentagon.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.