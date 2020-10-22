Tikhanovskaya promises economic support for those who will join general strike in Belarus Thursday, October 22, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya named guarantees for those who will support the general strike which will be held if the Belarusian authorities do not comply with the "people's ultimatum".

"We have announced the People's Ultimatum - and if its demands are not met, on October 26 I will support every Belarusian who will join the general strike. Under “each” I mean that the rights of striking workers will be shared with students, entrepreneurs, neighbors, drivers, scientists, retirees," Tikhanovskaya said in a statement on her Telegram channel.

She called on Belarusians to stage a general strike and not to come to work and schools from October 26, and instead to go to rallies.

"Close your businesses and offices - it's also a strike. Stop using and cooperating with public services - this is also a strike. Remove all money from bank accounts - it's also a strike. Don't be silent," Tikhanovskaya said.

In return, the oppositionist guarantees to provide support from the BySol foundation if the striker undergoes economic repression and loses his job.

According to Tikhanovskaya, when she "restores the rule of law in the country," she will fulfill the following:

Revokes all fines for non-payment of communal services.

Revokes all criminal convictions and administrative fines imposed by Lukashenko's regime.

Restore the work without interruption of seniority of those who were dismissed during the protests.

All those who were forced to stay at the workplace due to contract salaries will receive financial amnesties.

Tikhanovskaya added that there are four days left until the end of the national ultimatum.

On October 13, Tikhanovskaya demanded that Lukashenko announce his resignation by October 25. Otherwise, a national strike will begin in the country.

