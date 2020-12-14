Tikhanovskaya urges Germany to actively support protesters in Belarus Monday, December 14, 2020 10:01:00 AM

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, one of the Belarusian opposition leaders, called on Germany to support more actively anti-Lukashenko protesters. "We hear a lot of words about support, but we need action," Tikhanovskaya told German newspaper Der Spiegel. She called for the abolition of the visa regime for those persecuted by the Belarusian authorities, as well as the expansion of EU sanctions against Lukashenko's "ruling circle".

At the same time, Tikhanovskaya expressed confidence that the protesters in Belarus will be able to achieve their goal. In addition, the oppositionist admitted that she "became tougher inside" but still does not consider herself a person of power.

Later in the day, Tikhanovskaya will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. In early October, Tikhanovskaya had already visited Berlin and met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Mass protests and labor strikes have not subsided in Belarus for more than four months. The demonstrators accuse the authorities of falsifying the election results and demand new, fair elections and the release of Belarusian political prisoners, as well as an end to the brutality of the security forces against the protesters. Opposition representatives formed the Coordination Council to transfer power in Belarus, but in the end all members of the Presidium of the Coordination Council were either arrested or ended up abroad.

