Trilateral Contact Group reaches agreement on full ceasefire in Donbas Thursday, July 23, 2020 9:21:00 AM

The Trilateral Contact Group on the peaceful settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine, (Ukraine, OSCE, Russia) agreed on Wednesday, July 22, on a full ceasefire in the Donbas. It is reported that from July 27, additional measures to support and observe the truce for the entire period until the full comprehensive settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine come into force, reports Ukrainian Presidential Administraion.

These measures include a ban on offensive and reconnaissance and sabotage activities, the use of aircraft, a ban on any shooting, including sniper fire, a ban on the deployment of heavy artillery and equipment in populated areas and near infrastructure facilities.

The negotiators stressed that the regime of a full ceasefire is a basic prerequisite for the implementation of the Minsk agreements and paves the way for the implementation of other provisions of these agreements.

At the meeting, the Ukrainian side also handed over lists of persons for mutual release. Kyiv expressed hope that the observance of the "regime of silence" will become a base for elections in the Donbas. In addition, the Ukrainian side expects that in the near future it will also receive lists of prisoners for exchange from the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

The meeting of the contact group took place over a video link. The next meeting will take place on August 19.

