Turkey and Azerbaijan to create joint army Thursday, July 29, 2021 11:00:08 AM

Turkey and Azerbaijan continue to expand military cooperation after the victory over Armenia in a short but bloody war for Nagorno-Karabakh, the victims of which were 6 thousand people in 6 weeks.

Baku and Ankara are negotiating the creation of a joint Turkic army, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said during a press conference in Ganja, Azerbaijan.

"Our idea is one nation, two states. And it always will be. In this regard, many negotiations and agreements took place, " RIA Novosti quoted Sentop as saying.

As a result of these agreements, the two countries hold joint military exercises, the speaker said.

On June 15, Turkish Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an agreement on the creation of a military alliance.

The memorandum, symbolically signed in the Karabakh city of Shusha, provides for mutual military assistance in case of a threat to territorial integrity from a third party, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the defense industry.

As part of the agreement, Turkey agreed to assist in the rebuilding of the destroyed Karabakh, as well as to open a drone factory in Azerbaijan. Turkish drones are believed to be a major factor in Azerbaijan’s success in the Karabakh operations. They also helped the Turkish army dislodge Kremlin-backed rebels from Libya.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.