Turkey delays deployment of Russian S-400 air defense systems due to coronavirus pandemic Friday, May 1, 2020 10:00:00 AM

The deployment of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in Turkey has been temporarily postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the press secretary of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, İbrahim Kalın.

"There was a delay due to coronavirus, but the deployment will continue as planned," Kalın said. He recalled that Erdogan repeatedly told his American counterpart Donald Trump about his interest in Patriot missile systems.

In early March, Erdogan announced that the S-400 missile defense system purchased from Russia would be put into operation in April. At that time, the Turkish military was trained in the use of the systems.

In the fall of 2019, Moscow completed deliveries of S-400 systems to Turkey as part of a $2.5 billion contract. The purchase of Russian missile defense systems drew criticism from Washington. The U.S. suspended negotiations on military supplies to Ankara and threatened to impose sanctions. po

