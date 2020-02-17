Turkey deploys special forces in Idlib Monday, February 17, 2020 9:03:14 AM

Turkey has deployed special forces divisions near its observation points in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Turkish media reports, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry.

According to the Anadolu news agency, armored vehicles (primarily armored transports) with special forces from various parts of Turkey have been dispatched to Syria through the Reyhanli district of Turkey’s Hatay province. Multiple rocket launchers have been deployed at positions along the Turkish-Syrian border.

The US has once again ruled out the possibility of getting involved in the fighting in Idlib on Turkey’s side. However, US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey said that Washington could assist Ankara by providing intelligence and military equipment.

“The US is currently considering ways to assist Turkey in Idlib as part of NATO, of paramount importance will be giving the Turkish military intelligence and supplying military equipment. For the time being, there is no talk of reinforcement by sending US troops to the conflict zone,” he said.

The Kremlin responded by stating that no direct US intervention in the conflict in Idlib has been observed recently.

