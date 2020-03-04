Turkey destroys another Russian-made Pantsir air defense system in Sirya Wednesday, March 4, 2020 10:01:56 AM

The Turkish Air Force has destroyed another Russian-made anti-aircraft missile system Pantsir-S1, reports the Russian news outlet Rosbalt.

This is the third such incident since the beginning of the Turkish military campaign in Syria and Libya.

A video showing the Pantsir-S1 being destroyed was posted on Twitter. According to unconfirmed reports, it happened in northwestern Syria.

According to other sources, the incident happened in Libya. The Russian air defense system was delivered to Libya from the UAE.

In May 2018, a Pantsir belonging to Syrian Army was destroyed by the Israeli Air Force.

