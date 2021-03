Turkey: Russian electronic warfare systems unable to counter Bayraktar drones Monday, March 1, 2021 10:00:51 AM

Turkey believes that Russian electronic warfare systems can not counter combat drones Bayraktar TB2.

Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar told the journalist during an interview that Russian electronic warfare systems will not be able to interfere with the work of Bayraktar TB2 even for one hour. Turkish drones "will always be able to stay in the air."

Earlier, Russia claimed that Russian Orion-E combat drone surpasses Turkish drones in some of its characteristics.

In March 2020, Ukraine tested first Bayraktar TB2 drones purchased from Turkey.

