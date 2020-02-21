Turkey sends more armor and military equipment to Syrian Idlib Friday, February 21, 2020 2:00:05 PM

A large convoy of military equipment and cargo trucks carrying ammunition is moving from Turkey to the Syrian province of Idlib, reports the Russian news agency Interfax with reference to the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Partiesin Syria, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev.

According to him, the roads in the north of the province have not been destroyed and it is quite easy to transport large number tanks of other equipment.

In January this year, Bashar al-Assad's army, backed by the Kremlin, launched an offensive against Syrian opposition in Idlib. Turkey has sent forces to help the rebels.

On February 18, Turkish and Russian diplomats held talks in Moscow to resolve the looming Syrian crisis. The parties never reached a compromise and are now on the verge of war.

On February 19, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that in case of a military operation in Idlib, Ankara would use all its fighting power. Russia responded by promising its support to Syrian troops. The next day, media reported an offensive by opposition forces backed by the Turkish military near the town of Nayrab.

Today, Erdogan announced his intentions to hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to TASS, the Turkish president called the situations in Idlib “a large-scale war”.

