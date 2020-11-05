Turkey tests combat drone with Ukrainian-made engine Thursday, November 5, 2020 1:00:00 PM

Turkey conducted another test of the Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle with a Ukrainian-made engine, announced Baykar’s technical director on Twitter.

"The drone successfully made a fully autonomous landing and take-off in a remote area where there is no ground control station," the statement reads.

The tests took place at an airfield near Istanbul.

Earlier, it was reported that the second prototype of the Akinci drone, equipped with Ukrainian-made aircraft engines, made the first flight in Turkey.

The Ukrainian authorities are currently looking for a production site for the Turkish Bayraktar drones as part of an agreement on the joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles with Turkey.

