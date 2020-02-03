Turkey to give Kyiv $50 million for Ukrainian Army Monday, February 3, 2020 2:00:23 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Kyiv on February 3. During the visit, he will sign an agreement for Turkey to provide $50 million in financial assistance for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Andrii Sybiha told Ukrinform in an interview.

“During this visit, an agreement will be signed according to which Turkey will provide 200 million Turkish lira (around $50 million) in financial assistance for the purposes of the Ukrainian army, especially for purchasing weaponry. Last year we also signed similar deals for corresponding amounts,” said Sybiha.

He explained that the parties are also discussing “all key matters – from intensifying political dialog to creating the appropriate conditions for deepening economic cooperation, contact between people, cultural cooperation”.

On February 3, the Turkish and Ukrainian presidents will hold the eighth session of the intergovernmental High Level Strategic Council in Kyiv.

