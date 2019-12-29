Turkey to send eight thousand Syrian opposition fighters to Libya Sunday, December 29, 2019 12:00:07 PM

Turkey will send eight thousand soldiers from the Syrian opposition to Libya to support the forces of the Libyan Government of National Accord. The first group of 120 people has already been deployed to the Libyan territory, reports Al-Hadath TV channel, citing its sources.

Conscription centers have been established in Northern Syria, in the cities of Afrin, Al-Rai, and Akhtarin, as well as in the Syrian territories controlled by Turkey. It is noted that the Sultan Murad Division, which consists of ethnic Turks living in Syria, is conducting the conscription of the fighters .

Anadolu news agency reported that the party of Turkish President Recep Erdoğan plans to ask the Turkish Parliament for approval to send troops to Libya. The voting may take place on January 2.

Earlier, the it was reported that Libya had asked Turkey for military help, and Turkish President Erdoğan promised to send troops next month.

