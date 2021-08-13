Turkish Bayraktar intends to start military drone production in Ukraine Friday, August 13, 2021 11:00:58 AM

The Turkish manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Baykar is developing an investment plan for the construction in Ukraine of a research center for advanced aerospace technologies and a UAV production facility, said Baykar’s Deputy General Director for Investments, Natalia Ozden.

"Baykar intends to invest in Ukraine and is now developing an appropriate investment plan," she said during the International Defense Investment Forum in Kyiv.

According to her, the project provides for 100 percent investment by Baykar in the creation of a new center for research and development, the creation of production facilities, as well as maintenance and repair centers.

The Turkish UAV manufacturer Bayrak Makina has been using Ukrainian engines in its UAVs. The engines are used in the next generation of Akıncı drones. The company plans to use Ukrainian engines on all its products in the future.

