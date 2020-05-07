Turkish media: Russia recruits Syrian militants to fight in Libya Thursday, May 7, 2020 2:00:12 PM

Russia is allegedly inviting Syrians supporting the Assad government in the military conflict to go to fight in eastern Libya on the side of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, reports the Turkish news agency Anadolu with reference to "local sources" in the Syrian Arab Republic .

In the end of April, in Daraa province in southern Syria, a "Russian military delegation led by a high-ranking officer" has met several times "with groups of Syrian mercenaries who had previously fought for money on the side of Bashar al-Assad. The militias were allegedly offered to fight in Syria on a three-month contract with a monthly payment of $1,000.

Earlier, the UN published a report estimating the number of Russian mercenaries in Libya at 800-1,200. The document also said that 2,000 Syrian militants had already joined Haftar’s army.

