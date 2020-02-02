Turkish tanks enter Syrian Idlib province Sunday, February 2, 2020 11:00:00 AM

A Turkish military convoy has crossed the Syrian border, reported Al Arabiya TV channel on Sunday, February 2.

It is noted that the convoy consists of several dozen armored vehicles, including tanks. In total, at least 40 armored vehicles and tanks of the Turkish army crossed the border through the Kafr Lusin border crossing in the north of the Syrian Idlib province. At the moment, the final destination of the convoy is unknown.

The day before, the Turkish military began to build a new checkpoint at the Kafr Amin junction near the town of Seraqib in Idlib. As a result, they will be located on three sides of this settlement, from the north, south and east.

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Russia of ignoring the existing agreements on Syria and said his country would act independently and go as far as beginning a new military operation if Moscow did not reconsider its relations with the Assad regime.

Within past 24 hours about 40,000 residents of Idlib province had fled their homes amid shelling by Assad's army and bombing by Russian aircraft. The total number of internally displaced persons in Syria has exceeded 540,000 since the beginning of November last year.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.