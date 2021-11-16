U.S. accuses Russia of 'reckless' tests of anti-satellite weapons Tuesday, November 16, 2021 12:00:05 PM

The United States believes that Russia has tested anti-satellite weapons which posed a threat to the International Space Station (ISS), said at a briefing spokesperson for the United States Department of State Ned Price.

“The Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive satellite test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites. The test has so far generated over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations”, Price said. " The test created a large debris field and a hazard for astronauts aboard the International Space Station."

According to Price, Russia's behavior threatens the long-term security of outer space, and demonstrates the insincerity of the Kremlin’s position, which publicly opposes the deployment of weapons in space. "The U.S. will work with allies and partners to respond to Russia's irresponsible actions," he said.

The Pentagon also expressed concern about the tests of anti-satellite weapons conducted by the Russian Federation. "Clearly, we share the concerns expressed earlier by our State Department colleagues about these tests," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

At the same time, Kirby said that Russia did not inform the United States about these tests. Kirby also said the U.S. hopes that all space powers will respect international rules for the use of outer space.

"We are closely monitoring the various means that Russia appears intent on developing that could threaten not only our national security interests but also the security interests of other space powers," Kirby said.

The United States does not abandon the goals of the summit in Geneva to build a more stable and predictable relationship with Russia, price said.

"It is too early to say whether it was possible to achieve a more stable and predictable relationship," he said, adding that "the United States leaves the channels of diplomacy open." "We have been very clear in our contacts with Russia that actions like what we have seen today are irresponsible and dangerous," he added.

"We will be closely monitoring what actions Russia will take in the coming weeks and months," Price said.

