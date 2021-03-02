U.S. allocates $125 million in military aid for Ukraine Tuesday, March 2, 2021 10:00:24 AM

The U.S. plans to provide additional $125 million in military aid to Ukraine, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby at a briefing.

"Today, the U.S. Department of Defense announces a new $125 million package for Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative," a Pentagon spokesman said.

The new package is intended to help Ukraine "preserve territorial integrity, as well as ensure the protection of its borders." The funds will also be used to improve Ukraine’s "operational compatibility with NATO."

Earlier, the U.S. Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran, said that the U.S. is committed to strengthening the Ukrainian Armed Forces to help Kyiv "more effectively defend itself against Russian aggression." Lloyd Austin has been in favor of providing Ukraine with weapons "for self-defence."

In July 2020, members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee introduced a bill providing for $300 million in military assistance to Ukraine. In addition, the U.S. Senate approved the draft National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021 (started October 1), which includes military assistance for Ukraine worth $250 million.

