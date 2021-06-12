U.S. allocates $150 million in military assistance to Ukraine Saturday, June 12, 2021 10:00:36 AM

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with the second package of military assistance in the amount of $150 million dollars, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Twitter.

"Important news from our American partners. The Pentagon approved the second part of security assistance to Ukraine in 2021 for $150 million,” Zelensky wrote.

According to the Pentagon website, the USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) package includes capabilities to enhance the lethality, command and control, and situational awareness of Ukraine’s forces through the provision of counter-artillery radars, counter-unmanned aerial systems, secure communications gear, electronic warfare and military medical evacuation equipment, and training and equipment to improve the operational safety and capacity of Ukrainian Air Force bases.

These capabilities complement the $125 million USAI package announced on March 1, 2021 that included armed Mark VI patrol boats, counter-artillery radars, tactical equipment, support for a satellite imagery and analysis capability, and equipment to support military medical treatment and combat evacuation procedures.

The Pentagon said that since 2014, the U.S. has allocated more than $2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine and assured that it will continue to strengthen the strategic partnership, including through the provision of weapons.

