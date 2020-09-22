U.S. assembles coalition against Nord Stream 2 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 12:00:00 PM

The United States intends to form a coalition to prevent the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, said the U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in an interview with Bild.

"The United States believes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline poses a risk to Europe, as it makes it dependent on gas coming from Russia, as well as threatens Ukraine. We hope that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not be completed, we are working to create a coalition to prevent this from happening," said the head of the U.S. Department of state.

Statements about the need to wind down Nord Stream 2 started getting louder in Germany after the poisoning of the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny. After German military toxicologists reported that the Navalny was poisoned by the substance of the group "Novice", German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Berlin's position on Nord Stream 2 will depend on Russia's next steps. Chancellor Angela Merkel supported Maas' position.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was ready for full cooperation with Berlin. He noted that no poisonous substances had been found before the Navalny was taken to Germany.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. To date, the construction of the project has been completed by almost 94%.

Commissioning of the pepline was expected in late 2019, but the pipeline was halted due to U.S. sanctions. Gazprom's head Alexei Miller said the pipeline would be completed by Russia alone.

