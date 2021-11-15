U.S. delivers 80 tons of ammunition to Ukraine Monday, November 15, 2021 11:00:00 AM

The United States has delivered 80 tons of ammunition to Ukraine. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv reported on Twitter that this is the fourth $60 million delivery as part of Washington's security assistance, which was approved by President Biden.

After the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States, Washington agreed to allocate another $60 million, in addition to the previously agreed $250 million. Shipments of the American equipment and weapons were previously delivered to Kyiv on October 10, 18 and 22.

The supply of weapons takes place amid the escalating tensions in the Donbas. The Russian Defense Ministry said that it believes that the activity of the United States and NATO in the Black Sea is aimed at “ studying the theater of military operations in case Kyiv resorts to a military solution to the conflict in the southeast." Earlier, American media pointed out that the United States has data showing that Russian is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin called these allegations baseless.

Ukraine received logistical assistance from the United States all previous years. in In 2017 and 2018, under President Donald Trump, Washington allocated each year $350 million of military aid to Kyiv. $ 250 million of military aid was allocated in 2019 and $ 300 million in 2020.

