U.S. delivers additional military aid to Ukraine Saturday, January 16, 2021 10:00:00 AM

The United States has delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces another shipment of military assistance as part of Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative, reported the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

As part of the initiative, Ukraine received 20 Humvee trucks and 84 boats.

"Nothing could stop the delivery of 20 Humvees to the Ukrainian Land Forces and Special Operations Forces along with 84 boats for Ukrainian Navy as part of the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative," the Embassy said on Twitter.

On January 6, the U.S. Department of Defense placed an order for Mark VI patrol boats, two of which will be handed over to Ukraine.

