U.S. designates Russian Imperial Movement as a terrorist organization Tuesday, April 7, 2020 11:00:00 AM

The "Russian Imperial Movement" has been included in the U.S. list of terrorist organizations, said the US State Department's counter-terrorism coordinator Nathan Sayles, as quoted by TASS news agency.

The three leaders of the organization - Stanislav Vorobyov, Denis Gariev and Nikolai Trushchalov have been also included in the list.

Sayles explained that "this is the first time that the United States has recognized white supremacists as terrorists, which confirms how seriously the current administration takes this threat."

It is possible that this decision will be followed by a decision to block all assets of the organization in the US and prohibit Americans to conduct any transactions with its representatives.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.