U.S. destroyer enters the Black Sea for joint exercises with Ukraine

The guided-missile destroyer USS Ross entered the Black Sea to participate in the Sea Breeze exercise, the U.S. Navy said.

“The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) entered the Black Sea to participate in the 21st iteration of Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 (SB21), June 26, 2021,” said the press service of the U.S Navy.

USS Ross will join 31 other ships in the Black Sea to participate in the maritime portion of SB21. The exercise scenario designed to bring together military forces from North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia to test multiple warfare disciplines in the sea, on land, and up in the air, including surface warfare, land operations, anti-submarine warfare, air defense, and explosive ordnance disposal techniques.

“The USS Ross' participation in this year's Sea Breeze maritime exercise is a tangible demonstration of U.S. support for Ukraine and is necessary now more than ever,” said Chargé d'affaires Kristina Kvien, U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. “It is part of the enduring commitment that the United States and our NATO Allied and partner nations have made since 1997 to enhance maritime security in the Black Sea.”

On June 23, the Russian military began large-scale military exercises in Sakhalin, the Kuril Islands and the Sea of Japan, involving 10,000 personnel. The Russian Defense Ministry said the scenario of the exercises is the fight between two coalitions of "hypothetical states." Up to 500 units of military equipment, about 32 aircraft, as well as 12 ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet will take part in the exercises.

