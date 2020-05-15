U.S. hands over $25 million of military equipment to Ukraine for use in Donbas Friday, May 15, 2020 11:00:00 AM

The United States is transferring $25 million worth of defense and medical equipment to Ukraine for use in the war zone in the Donbas, reported the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine on Twitter.

"We continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine. This week, the Department of Defense Cooperation received night vision devices, thermal imaging devices, radions and medical equipment worth more than $25 million for use in the Joint Forces Operation zone," the statement reads.

The embassy also stressed that the U.S. stands on Ukraine's side in supporting its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression.

In February, the United States provided tents worth $1.5 million to the Special Operations Forces Training Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In January, special equipment and equipment for the defense of sea borders were handed over to Ukrainian border guards.

(1/2) Despite #COVID19, our security assistance to Ukraine continues! This week, the Office of Defense Cooperation received more than $25 million in night vision devices, thermals, radios, and medical equipment for Ukraine to use in the JFO zone. pic.twitter.com/e1F1yUZKuk — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) May 15, 2020

