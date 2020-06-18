U.S. hands over $60 million worth of defense equipment to Ukraine Thursday, June 18, 2020 9:00:00 AM

The U.S. has transferred $60 million worth of defense equipment to Ukraine, reported the American Embassy in Ukraine on its Facebook page.

"U.S. security assistance and cooperation efforts with Ukraine during COVID19 continue! Yesterday (June 16), the U.S. Embassy's Office of Defense Cooperation received more than $60 million of equipment to transfer to our Ukrainian partners, including radios, ammunition, and Javelin anti-tank missiles. The United States stands strongly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression," the statement reads.

In May, the U.S. handed over to Ukraine medical and defense equipment worth $25 million for use in the conflict zone in the Donbas.

In February, the U.S. handed over $1.5 million tent city to the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces training center.

In January, the United States handed over special equipment and equipment to Ukrainian border guards for protection of maritime borders.

In April, the United States of America allocated $9.1 million to Ukraine to combat the spread of COVID-19.

