U.S. House of Representatives approves additional sanctions against Nord Stream 2 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 9:16:00 AM

The U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of an amendment to impose additional sanctions on participants of the Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream gas pipelines. The session was broadcast on Monday, July 20, on the website of the lower house of the American Parliament.

The amendment is for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2021 (begins on October 1.). It was approved unanimously.

"Russia is trying to develop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to exert undue control on our European allies and their energy supplies. I’m pleased that an NDAA amendment to sanction companies involved in its construction just passed. We must stop Putin’s hostile influence strategy," Republican Steve Womack, a Representative of Arkansas in the lower house of Congress, wrote on Twitter after the vote.

The amendment provides for the imposition of restrictive measures against entities, which contribute significantly to the sale, lease or provision of vessels for the laying of pipes for these pipelines.

Before the new sanctions take effect, the NDAA must be approved by the U.S. Senate and signed by President Donald Trump.

On July 15, the head of the United States Department of State warned that the participants of the Nord Stream 2 project would fall under THE CAATSA act "On Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions" of 2017. "This is a clear warning to businesses: get out of the project or risk getting unpleasant consequences," Mike Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State specified that the additional sanctions will affect not only Nord Stream 2, but also parts of the Turkish Stream project. The United States has tried in the past to disrupt the construction of Nord Stream 2 with sanctions. Because of this, the construction of the new gas pipeline had to be suspended.

Russia criticized Washington's threat, calling it an example of political pressure and unfair competition.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.