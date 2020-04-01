U.S. military blocks Russian convoy on Syrian road Wednesday, April 1, 2020 12:02:02 PM

The U.S. military again blocked a Russian convoy that was traveling in the countryside of the Syrian province of Al Hasakah this week. According to Al-Masdar News, Russian military police were traveling through the Rmelan area when they came across U.S. forces, who decided to prevent their further advance and forced them to turn back to the city's airport Qamishli in the northeast of Syria.

According to Al Masdar interlocutors, during the incident one of the Russian armored vehicles got stuck in the mud on the side of the road, which was filmed by local residents and then posted by them on social networks.

As Al-Masdar News notes, this latest incident, one of many since the beginning of this year, shows the continuing tensions between the Russian and U.S. militaries in northeastern Syria.

The main "confrontation" between the military of the two world powers on Syrian roads is expressed in mutual blocking of convoys. American troops were seen side-ramming armored vehicles of the "potential enemy".

