U.S. prepares sanctions against specific companies involved in Nord Stream 2 Monday, November 23, 2020 11:00:00 AM

U.S. authorities have identified companies that will be sanctioned due to their involvement in the Nord Stream project, dpa news agency reported, citing a senior U.S. official.

It is noted that not only companies but also individuals can be sanctioned if they do not stop their operations related to the pipeline.

"We’re in the process of calling a number of these companies to make them aware that they’re likely engaged in sanctionable activity," the official said.

At the same time, he did not name the companies, but noted that many of them do not know that they can be sanctioned.

It is expected that the report on these companies will be submitted to the U.S. Congress within a few days or weeks.

In late October, the United States extended sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project not only to pipe-laying ships, but also to companies providing various services to these vessels.

Initially, the gas pipeline, which is being laid from Russia to Germany along the Baltic Sea, was planned to be commissioned by the end of 2019. However, in the summer of the same year it became clear that Gazprom was behind schedule and would not be able to fulfill the planned project. In December the project was fully halted, as pipe-laying ships refused to participate in it because of the threat of U.S. sanctions.

