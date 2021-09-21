U.S. refuses to recognize elections to Russian Duma as free and fair Tuesday, September 21, 2021 10:00:00 AM

Elections to the Russian Parliament, the State Duma, held in Russia on September 17-19, “took place under conditions not conducive to free and fair proceedings”, said the U.S. Department of State.

"The Russian government’s use of laws on “extremist organizations,” “foreign agents,” and “undesirable organizations” severely restricted political pluralism and prevented the Russian people from exercising their civil and political rights," the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

“Russian government restrictions, which were preceded by widespread efforts to marginalize independent political figures, also prevented the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and its Parliamentary Assembly from observing the elections, constricting transparency that is essential to fair elections,” the Department of State said.

"These actions contradict Russia’s obligations, including under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as well as its commitments to the OSCE and other international and regional bodies," the statement reads.

In this regard, the State Department "calls" on Russia to "to honor its international obligations to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and to end its pressure campaign on civil society, the political opposition, and independent media”.

The United States does not “recognize holding elections for the Russian Duma on sovereign Ukrainian territory and reaffirm our unwavering support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine”, the statement reads.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.