U.S. State Department sends text messages to Russians offering 10 million reward for information on elections meddling Sunday, August 9, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Subscribers of several mobile operators in Russia began to receive SMS messages with an offer to receive 10 million dollars for "information about the Kremlin's interference in the American elections".

The link, which appears in the message, leads to a section called "Rewards for Justice" on the U.S. State Department's official Twitter page. The American Embassy in Moscow confirmed that it is a real Twitter account of the State Department.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the reward for any information about the Kremlin’s interference in the American elections.

Reports about Washington's new initiative have already been commented on by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. "By asking to talk about interference in the American elections in exchange for money, American intelligence agencies unceremoniously interfere in our lives. What else can it be if not a real hybrid attack?" she said.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.