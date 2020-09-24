U.S. strategic bombers fly over Ukraine Thursday, September 24, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Two U.S. B-52H strategic bombers once again entered Ukrainian airspace, reported the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

The ministry said that the American warplanes were accompanied by Su-27 and MiG-29 fighters from the tactical aviation brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, such flights are a demonstration of support for Ukraine's security by the United States.

"U.S. pilots together with Ukrainian fighter jets create collective defense capabilities and provide the United States, NATO countries and key Alliance’s partners strategic and operational capabilities to deter the aggressor country," the statement said.

On September 4, U.S. Air Force Boeing B-52 bombers accompanied by fighter jets of the Ukrainian Tactical Aviation Brigades carried out flights near the annexed Crimea. Russia had to scramble eight fighter jets because of this.

The command of the Ukrainian Air Force promised that joint flights of American bombers and Ukrainian fighters in the Ukrainian airspace will be carried out on a regular basis.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.