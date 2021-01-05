U.S. to deploy M-9 Reaper drones to Romania Tuesday, January 5, 2021 12:00:00 PM

In the coming months, a unit of the U.S. Air Force will be deployed to the Romanian 71st air base near city of Câmpia Turzii, reported the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

"The squad consists of a M-9 Reaper drones and about 90 soldiers," the statement reads.

U.S. forces will carry out NATO missions, and Romanian allies will provide technical, operational and logistical support. "Cooperation between the United States and Romania enhances collective defense capabilities and strengthens regional security," the statement reads.

In late November, the U.S. and Romanian military conducted joint firing drills using multiple rocket launchers at targets in the Black Sea. For this purpose, the Pentagon brought two M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) units to Romania for several hours.

