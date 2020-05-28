U.S. to send second batch of medical ventilators to Russia Thursday, May 28, 2020 12:00:00 PM

The United States will send a second batch of ventilators to Russia on Saturday, May 30, as part of an aid to combat the spread of coronavirus infection, stated Patrick O'Connor, A spokesman for medical equipment manufacturer Vyaire Medical, RIA Novosti reports.

"These 150 LTV 2200 ventilators will certainly be shipped on Saturday," O'Connor said.

The spokesman for Vyaire Medical noted that this time the delivery of ventilators will be carried out not through the Ministry of Defense, but through the Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to Vyaire's website, LTV devices are specifically designed for the dynamic environment of portable ventilation, whether in-home care, intra-hospital transport or emergency care settings.

In April, the company began fulfilling a $407 million contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. By the end of June, Vyaire Medical is expected to produce 22,000 medical ventilators.

Earlier, on May 21, a military plane from the United States landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, bringing the first 50 ventilators to Moscow’s N.I. Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center.

According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, Russia has fully paid for the supply of this medical equipment.

