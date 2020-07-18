U.S. troops block Russian military convoy from travelling on road in northeastern Syria Saturday, July 18, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Tensions continue between the U.S. and Russian forces in Syria. The U.S. military once again blocked the Russian convoy which led to a tense conversation between American and Russian commanders.

Footage of the incident, which was filmed by the Russian military, was published by Telegram channel "Ukrainian Dialogue."

Another "race" of the U.S. military and Russia happened the other day in the province of Al-Hasakah. The Americans once again blocked the column of the Russian military police.

As a result, the Russians had to stop. After that their conversation with the Americans took place.

"This is the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. The Russian Armed Forces are here at the invitation of Bashar al-Assad. On what basis are you here?" asks the Russian military.

He then asks the representative of the U.S. Armed Forces to "tell his general that the Russians are convincingly asking Americans not to follow them again."

The answers of the American military were not included in the video footage. Most of Al-Hasakah province is controlled by the U.S.-led coalition.

The Russians may have tried to enter the territory controlled by the Americans which led to them being stopped.

