Ukraine and Azerbaijan pledge to support each other in restoring sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh and Crimea Wednesday, December 18, 2019 9:00:46 AM

During the meeting in Baku, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed the immutability of the official position of the two countries on Nagorno-Karabakh and Crimea, reports the press service of the Ukrainian President.

"An important topic of today's conversation is regional and national security. First of all, we are talking about the war in eastern Ukraine and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We continue to support each other in restoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our states within internationally recognized borders. We will continue to work together in this direction both bilaterally and within the framework of work in international organizations," said Zelensky at a briefing in Baku.

Local media stressed that the Ukrainian President began his speech with a greeting in Azerbaijani language.

Azerbaijan repeatedly has expressed support at the highest level for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including the Crimea.

Ukraine, in its turn, continues to remind that it unconditionally supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and is not going to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, which declared its independence in September 1991. In December of the same year, a referendum on independence was held. The world community did not recognize the results of the referendum and the proclamation of Nagorno-Karabakh as an individual state.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.