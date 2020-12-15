Ukraine and Turkey agree to jointly produce combat drones and corvettes Tuesday, December 15, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran has signed agreements with Turkish companies on the production of corvettes and combat drones for the Ukrainian army, reported the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"The signing of the contracts took place as part of the visit of the Turkish delegation headed by the Undersecretary for Defence Industries of the Republic of Turkey, Ismail Demir," the statement reads.

Taran also stressed that the agreements concern projects that are aimed to "radically" strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy and to improve security in the Black Sea-Azov region. According to him, these are the first such defense deals concluded by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

In 2019, Ukraine acquired six Turkish attack drones Bayraktar TB2. Then, ex-president Petro Poroshenko said that this agreement is in line with Ukraine's strategic course to join NATO.

