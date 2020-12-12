Ukraine and Turkey preparing to sign free trade agreement Saturday, December 12, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Ukraine and Turkey are preparing to sign a free trade agreement. Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka told the Turkish new Agency Anadolu that Kyiv and Ankara are "seeing light at the end of the tunnel."

The Ukrainian diplomat noted that Kyiv expects to increase trade with Ankara. Moreover, in the last few years Turkey has been one of Ukraine's five key trading partners.

One of the main contracts of the two sides may be a contract for the supply of diesel fuel. Now Turkey supplies large volumes of fuel to Ukraine, which will allow Kyiv to reconsider the "dependence" on supplies from Russia and Belarus.

Russian propagandists have already responded to the news from Turkey with the statement that Ukraine will have hard time working with Turkey. Russian Military journalist Yuri Kotenok, for example, is sure that Ankara will go as far as claiming control over Crimea.

Ankara has repeatedly said that it disagrees with the Kremlin on the issues of Crimea and Donbass.

Ankara also supported Kyiv's “plan for de-occupation of Crimea” and promised to help Kyiv regain control over the peninsula.

