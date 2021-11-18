Ukraine asks EU for help in reinforcing border with Belarus Thursday, November 18, 2021 12:00:00 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed during a telephone conversation with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen the possibility of obtaining EU assistance to reinforce the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, reports the press service of the Ukrainian President.

The parties discussed the deteriorating situation on the European-Belarusian and Ukrainian-Belarusian borders. Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen agreed that this situation is a hybrid attack that requires joint efforts and communication.

"The President of Ukraine informed the head of the European Commission about the steps taken by our country to strengthen security on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. In this context, ways of expanding cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union in the migration sphere and the possibility of attracting EU assistance for the reinforcement of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border were discussed," Zelensky’s press service said.

