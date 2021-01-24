Ukraine becomes world’s second largest grain exporter Sunday, January 24, 2021 11:17:00 AM

According to the results of the 2019-2020 marketing year, Ukraine became the world’s second largest grain exporter after the United States, said the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Trade and Agriculture, Taras Kachka during the 52nd session of the International Grain Council, reports the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

"Ukraine is an important player in the international grain market, one of the guarantors of food security in the world and has the potential to increase the production and export of grains. According to the results of the 2019/2020 marketing year, Ukraine became a "silver medalist" in total volume of grain exports, having been surpassed only by the United States," said Kachka.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in 2019-2020, Ukraine took the second spot among the largest grain exporters in barley, the fourth in corn, the fifth in wheat.

As of December 14, 83.8 million tons of basic crops were harvested in Ukraine. In particular, 65.4 million tons of cereals and legumes were processed, which is almost 10 million tons less than last year.

